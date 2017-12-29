JimSalmon.com Welcomes Advantage Federal Credit Union

Phone: 585-589-5650

Home Inspection Contact Email: CorpCEO@aol.com

Celebrating 28 Years on WHAM 1180 - The Home Repair Clinic Radio Programs

Celebrating 35 Million Visitors to JimSalmon.com / HomeRepairClinic.com

Wishbone's Household Tips

Browse all of Wishbone's Household Tips including uses for everyday products to help save time and money.

View Tips

Find a Contractor

We are here to help you find a quality contractor in the Rochester, NY area at a fair price that will give you a fair estimate.

View Contractors

Home Inspection Information

My home inspections reflect the truth about a home: nothing more, nothing less. I represent your best interest, always.

Learn More

Listen Live, 6-10 a.m. Saturday and 9-11 a.m. on Sunday Mornings on 1180WHAM

 

Listen Live

 

Hi Everyone,

Being the most recognized Rochester, New York home inspector is an honor that I do not take lightly. Along with the exposure I have from the WHAM Home Repair Clinic Radio Program comes an awesome responsibility to be the very best home inspector I can be. Thousands of you have trusted me to inspect your home: likely the largest purchase of your lifetime, and for that I thank you very much. Rochester, New York is a great place to live and raise a family. You must have a deep level of trust in your home inspector. You must ask yourself: Will the home inspector you hire represent you and only you? Your home inspector must represent your best interest, always. 

If you find yourself in need of a professional home inspection in Rochester, New York and surrounding areas, I would be honored to be that home inspector! 
 
A word from Jim; 

Our radio programs can be heard all over the United States and around the world through the live feed on the internet. We work very hard to make this website the pinnacle of home repair and improvement. 
Our webmasters are constantly updating the information to remain current, whether you are a do-it-yourself person, or need to find a local contractor. Read hundreds of articles on home repair, home improvement, landscaping, energy efficiency, real estate and contractor tips. Please visit HomeRepairClinic.com often! Use the contact section to ask home improvement questions or give us your ideas. We are honored to be your home repair resource on the web!

Thank you,
Jim Salmon 
 
 

 

Dom Genova's Podcast

Dom's money saving metaphor

The "$3,000 for your trade-in" catch

Better than a fake key!

CLICK HERE FOR DOM'S BLOG PAGE

John Carr's Favorite Restaurant

John Carr's Favorite Restaurant - The Braddock Bay Tavern and Grill

John Carr for the Braddock Bay Tavern & Grill and his favorite dish!

The Mia Foundation

The Mia Foundation takes in dozens of animals born with deformities with the goal of giving them a chance at a life. 

News

Friday, December 29th, 2017

JimSalmon.com Welcomes Advantage Federal Credit Union

Thursday, December 28th, 2017

Rochester Window Cleaning Company and more!

Wednesday, December 27th, 2017

Hegedorn's New Year Seafood Sale

Wednesday, December 27th, 2017

Planning ahead with Northern Stone and Design Center

Tuesday, December 26th, 2017

Genesee Valley Motors Better Than Employee Pricing!
View All

Social Media

Events

RAPA PRESENTS- EDDIE MONEY MUSICAL, DAMN YANKEES & OLIVER
Wed, February 14th
7:30pm
View All

JimSalmon.com Features

JimSalmon.com Links

 

 

Contact Us